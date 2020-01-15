Menu
Business

Massive sale as fashion giant closes prominent store

by Kylie Lang
15th Jan 2020 7:35 PM
BELEAGUERED fashion retailer Country Road has announced it will close its DFO Brisbane outlet store, offering massive discounts on already discounted items.

Its demise comes as other big-name brands falter, including Jeans West, Bardot and Harris Scarfe.

Customers on Country Road's database were notified by email tonight, with a "Goodbye Sale" offering a further 40 per cent off already reduced prices, including on the up-market sister line, Trenery.

The sale will end when the store closes, on Wednesday, January 22.

DFO Brisbane was jam-packed after Christmas, with traffic backed up for kilometres and diehard bargain hunters leaving their cars on the side of major roads to the airport and walking to the Skygate shopping complex.

Big crowds at DFO Brisbane Airport on Boxing Day. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Security guards were regulating entry into a number of stores, including Nike and Ralph Lauren, but not into Country Road.

The iconic Australian label was founded in 1974 by Stephen Bennett, who named the company after the John Denver classic.

In the late 1980s it expanded into the lucrative US market but weak sales forced its withdrawal in the early 2000s.

Country Road was acquired by South African giant Woolworths Holdings Limited in 2014 for a reported $213 million.

Woolworths is also the parent company of David Jones, which exclusively stocks Country Road after wrenching it out of its rival department store Myer in 2018.

In August 2019, Woolworths announced Country Road sales were down by 4.7 per cent since July, with David Jones also down 2.1 per cent.

