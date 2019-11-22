Massive radiation spikes recorded in Gympie

SURPRISE spikes in radiation levels recorded in Gympie are “unverified and are unlikely to be accurate” experts say.

The spikes were captured yesterday morning on the global monitoring site, Uradmonitor.

It showed levels began to rise after 7am, and briefly spiked at 2600 millisieverts per hour at 8.18am.

More elevated levels then followed, before spiking again just before 5.30pm.

If accurate, the doses would be enough to cause nausea, sickness and haemorrhage, but not death.

The levels reported were only a third of those workers at Chernobyl were exposed to. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

An Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency spokeswoman said the group “ARPANSA occasionally receives inquires regarding high radiation readings from uncalibrated devices”.

“In these situations, ARPANSA provides a properly calibrated ionising radiation metre to verify the measurements.

“In each situation that this has occurred, it was found that the initial device was faulty and the levels of radiation were within normal background levels.”

“If the reported level of radiation was detected through the ARPANSA monitoring network, it would likely trigger an emergency response.

“There has been no unusual activity detected on any of our networks.”

The spike was detected by a device near Old Maryborough Rd.