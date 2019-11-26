Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Passengers at Brisbane International Airport are being warned to expect long delays following an IT issue, with at least half-a-dozen flights already delayed.
Passengers at Brisbane International Airport are being warned to expect long delays following an IT issue, with at least half-a-dozen flights already delayed.
Travel

'Massive queues' as IT glitch hits airport

by Thomas Morgan
26th Nov 2019 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAVELLERS heading overseas from Brisbane International Airport are being warned to anticipate long delays following IT troubles.

At least a half-dozen flights from the terminal have been delayed by up to an hour since mid-morning.

It follows an issue with Brisbane International's check-in system.

"The check-in system has had some outages," a Brisbane Airport spokeswoman said. "(Technicians) are still trying to rectify them."

The spokeswoman said it was fortunate that the outage had not occurred during the morning peak, and that IT had a reprieve of around four hours before the next rush to fix the issue. 

She said she didn't have a definite figure on the number of flights impacted.

 

An eyewitness said there were long queues and delays as a result of the disruption. 

"Brisbane airport servers are down, massive queues of people at the internation (sic) airport," she said in a tweet.

airport brisbane airport technology travel

Just In

    Outrage over game show mistake

    Outrage over game show mistake
    • 26th Nov 2019 12:34 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The staggering amount Gympie council leaders earn

        premium_icon The staggering amount Gympie council leaders earn

        News A break down of what our councillors and managers were paid last year, including company cars and superannuation.

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        'Drug affected’ teens disrupts Gympie court

        premium_icon 'Drug affected’ teens disrupts Gympie court

        News A group of youths caused a scene out front of the Gympie courthouse

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:37 AM
        'You're in trouble': Reason serial driving pest needed a lawyer

        premium_icon 'You're in trouble': Reason serial driving pest needed a lawyer...

        News A Gympie court has been told the man took a year to complete just 16 hours of a...

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:18 AM
        2,000 hectares burnt as Fraser Island fire enters day six

        2,000 hectares burnt as Fraser Island fire enters day six

        News QPWS rangers are currently managing the fire