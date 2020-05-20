Massive mega mansion record price revealed

This year’s record price paid for a sprawling mega mansion that sold yesterday has been revealed.

Amir Mian of Amir Prestige confirmed the sprawling mansion on the Isle of Capri sold for $11.75 million, which is the highest price paid on the Gold Coast in the last two years.

Riverpoint, a six-bedroom residence with a raft of luxury features, went under contract yesterday, as reported by the Gold Coast Bulletin .

There is no shortage of luxury features here.

Previously, the highest price paid this year was $6.75 million for a residence on Ephraim Island Access, Paradise Point.

The sale also trumps the highest price paid on the Gold Coast in 2019, which was $11 million for a property on the Sovereign Islands.

While Mr Mian confirmed the sale price, he declined to comment on the sellers or buyers.

Built on a massive point position with 90m of main river frontage, the 1,651sq m residence at 1-3 La Scala Court is surrounded with lush tropical gardens and is reminiscent of a Thai resort.

The jaw-dropping mansion is on a point position.

Entertain in style.

TOP GOLD COAST SALES 2020

$6.75 million- 18a Ephraim Island Access, Paradise Point

$5.5 million- 6/3531-3533 Main Beach Pde, Main Beach

$5.2 million- 59 Hedges Ave, Mermaid Beach

$4.75 million- 46-48 Peak Ave, Main Beach

$4.5 million- 3/3565 Main Beach Parade, Main Beach

