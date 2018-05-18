Massive landslide sends tonnes of debris crashing down beach

CRASHING DOWN: Meagan Cornelissen took this photo at Rainbow Beach after the landslide.

TONNES of sand, trees and rocks have crashed down onto Rainbow Beach in a massive landslide.

A photo showing the extent of the landslide surfaced on social media on Thursday, with the beach all but blocked by the debris.

The site of the landslide was at the base of the Rainbow Beach cliffs, south of the Rainbow Beach township and the Carlo Sand Blow.

Drivers on the 4WD beach have been urged to take care passing the site, and wait for low tide if necessary.