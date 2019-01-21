Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A three-metre great white shark has been spotted in waters off the Sunshine Coast.
A three-metre great white shark has been spotted in waters off the Sunshine Coast. RamonCarretero
News

Massive great white shark spotted off Coast

Matty Holdsworth
by
21st Jan 2019 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A THREE-metre great white shark has been spotted in waters off the Sunshine Coast, coming up to a fishing boat.

The huge apex predator was reportedly seen at Yaroomba last night, according to shark tracking website Dorsal.

Dorsal - Queensland Shark Reports said the shark was seen near Marcoola at 6.30pm.

"Great white, sighting from water, great white seen fishing boat off Yaroomba."

It was the second shark to be seen on the Coast yesterday, with a three-metre tiger shark seen at Wurtulla.

Rigan Wallis posted the sighting to the website: "Massive tiger shark on Warana open beaches spotted at access 231."

"Possibly heading north but unsure. Is feeding," the post read.

"Nailed a bird about 10m from my friend and I, and followed us in right over the sand bank.

"Usually don't get to worried about shark sightings, but this one was sketchy."

dorsal shark shark sighting wurtulla yaroomba
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Dingo attack terror: ‘They just kept coming’

    premium_icon Dingo attack terror: ‘They just kept coming’

    News The father of a boy who was attacked by a pack of dingoes on Fraser Island says the wild dogs “wanted blood” as they mauled the six-year-old.

    Leading Gympie business group's powerful plan for change

    premium_icon Leading Gympie business group's powerful plan for change

    News 3 speakers across all levels of govt to address inaugural meeting

    Some of Qld's best beach houses are in the Gympie region

    premium_icon Some of Qld's best beach houses are in the Gympie region

    News Some of Qld's best beach houses are in the Gympie region

    Meet the UK dentist bringing smiles to patients in Gympie

    premium_icon Meet the UK dentist bringing smiles to patients in Gympie

    News A new dentist is bringing smiles to patients in Gympie.