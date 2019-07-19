Massive fire engulfs Queensland building

A MASSIVE fire has engulfed a building in Brisbane's inner-north and forced dozens of nearby residents to be evacuated.

Police and fire crews were called to the fire at a property on Tate St in Albion at about 11.30pm on Thursday.

Speaking to The Courier-Mail, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Chief Superintendent Lance Duncan said crews were called to a structural fire on Tate Street in Albion at 11.30pm tonight.

Superintendent Duncan said by the time crews arrived, the fire blaze was "well involved".

"When crews arrived, there was a single storey structure 20m x 30m, that we believe is a paint factory, that was well involved.

"Fire crews got into action very quickly and contained the fire to that particular building," he said.

Intense flames and smoke were seen billowing from the building. Picture: Brooke Falvey

A house next to the building was also well alight and all persons were evacuated.

About 30 firefighters and 10 fire trucks were tasked to the scene.

Superintendent Duncan warned residents to close all windows and doors and for asthma sufferers to take their medication due to the smoke, but emergency services have confirmed there is no risk of toxic fumes.

Tate Street remains closed between Collingwood Street and Elliot Street,

Asked if he knew how the fire was triggered, he said he didn't have any idea of the cause at this stage.

Thirty fire fighters and 10 fire trucks are currently on scene of a fire in Albion tonight. Picture: Supplied/Nicole Pierre

"We have fire investigators responding to the incident and looking at the fire tonight and tomorrow morning to ascertain the cause," Superintendent Duncan said.

He said fire crews will definitely be here for "most of the night."

Specialist scientific officers were also on scene to manage dangerous smoke and water run-off.

Power lines are reportedly down on Tate St and surrounding roads.

The Albion fire may have been caused by an explosion thought to have stemmed from flammable paint cans. Picture: Supplied/Nicole Pierre

A QLD police spokesman said witnesses had heard multiple explosions believed to be from flammable paint cans.

Police remain on scene diverting traffic and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there were no injuries reported at this time.