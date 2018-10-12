Menu
BUSY: Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran said they're doing their best to help with the clean-up.
BUSY: Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran said they're doing their best to help with the clean-up. Philippe Coquerand
Massive disaster clean up for Gympie's worst hit suburbs

12th Oct 2018 3:46 PM
AS the clean up continues from the aftermath of Thursday night's supercell that hit the Gympie region, Gympie Regional Council mayor Mick Curran said the main priority was assessing the affected areas.

"Damage has been done right across the region with some of the hardest hit suburbs consisting of Tansey and Jones Hill towards the Mary Valley,” Cr Curran said.

"We had 6000 homes without power as a result of the supercell, with over 600 homes still without power as of Friday night.”

Energex have been working to fix the power outage overnight.

Cr Curran said assessments were being conducted on the worst hit places.

"Our priority was to open up all the roads, with people chainsawing and removing all the trees on the roads,” he said.

"Council crews are currently cleaning up the debris left on the streets.”

Cr Curran said there's a big clean up ahead.

"Yeah there's quite a lot to do, as you drive around town you'll see a lot of trees down,” he said.

Council have opened the waste management facility for the next fortnight for those who have been affected.

"We're working through our lists and will be having reinforcements from different regions come to assist,” SES Deputy Local Area Controller Steve Clough said.

"We've had 172 call-outs since 2pm, skylights and windows are our major problem but we're sorting through it,” he said.

"We would like to let people know we're doing the best we can in this point in time.”

To stay up to date with power outages, go to https://bit.ly/2zZcKQw.

