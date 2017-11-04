News

Massive decrease in Rainbow Beach shark catches

Rainbow Beach shark catches have decreased.
The number of sharks caught a Rainbow Beach has almost halved from last year.

In 2016, 40 sharks of varying species were caught in and around Rainbow Beach.

That number has dropped to 27 so far this year.

Rainbow Beach, like many patrolled beaches in the area utilises shark nets.

Just to our north however, the numbers are different.

About six years ago, John Hazel used to fish for sharks in Scarness.

That is, until it became illegal.

In that time, the largest shark he ever caught was a 3.5 metre bull shark.

"That was when we used to be able to fish for whatever we wanted," he said.

Despite being fully aware of the number of sharks potentially lurking in Hervey Bay waters, the keen fisherman doesn't feel unsafe despite shark numbers increasing in neighbouring regions.

Shark control experts say there are no plans to install drumlines off Hervey Bay, which remains one of the only popular seaside cities in Queensland not protected by shark barriers.

This is despite an increase in the number of sharks caught in waters off nearby Bundaberg.

Since January this year, 53 sharks have been caught there - an increase from 47 in 2016.

Mr Hazel said the increase in numbers did not come as a surprise.

"We're seeing more sharks than we used to see," he said.

"I see tiger sharks quite regularly and I've been fishing in Hervey Bay for about 15 years."

Queensland's Shark Control Program manager Jeff Krause said shark nets and drumlines were strategically placed along patrolled beaches to reduce chances of a shark attack on swimmers.

"The majority of Hervey Bay beaches are unpatrolled," he said.

"Shark control equipment has never been placed at these beaches and there are no plans to install equipment at this location."

