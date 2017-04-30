Massive day out at Gympie Property Shop event

Crowds of people gather for the major draw prize of $5000.

SEVERAL thousand people crowded the Nelson Reserve on Saturday at the Property Shop Free Family Fun Day.

The event ran from 11am to 4pm and had free amusement rides, a magician, free entertainment, market stalls and food stalls.

Local broadcasting identities Nugget and Al from Zinc 96 were there to add their narrative to the fun outing.

Plus, all day long there were masses of giveaways to SkateZone, Gympie Tenpin, Gympie ARC and Network Video plus a major prize draw of $5000 to one lucky recipient.

Our Gympie Times photographer was also there in the thick of it, capturing all the action.

Did he snap you and your family?