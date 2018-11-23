Menu
SAND SPECIALIST: Winning horse Fasta Than Light ridden by Miki Nakao.
News

Massive crowd to attend Gympie's last race meet of the year

Rebecca Singh
by
23rd Nov 2018 5:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSE Racing: Fasta Than Light will hope to continue his great track record at the RSLA Diggers Cup Race Day tomorrow.

Usually suited to the longer distance, Fasta will have the challenge of trying to adjust his style for the shorter track.

"He (Fasta Than Light) is a sand specialist. Not every horse handles the sand well because of the kick back.,” Gympie racing columnist and racing stalwart Barry Fitzhenry said.

"His preferred distance is 1600m because the shorter distances he can't lead.”

In honour of our Gympie boys, Gorden Sorrenson and Ashley Birt, who died in action, race 3 and race 5 will be run in their memory.

Mr Sorrenson was killed in Vietnam and Mr Birt died in Afghanistan.

The first race of the super Saturday of racing will be at 1.10pm.

As Gympie Turf Club celebrates 150 years of racing, organisers are anticipating a massive crowd.

Gates open at 11am and the car raffle will be drawn tomorrow.

The winner must be on course to claim the prize.

