Brewery takes 60,000 steps to reduce plastic footprint

PEEK-A-BOO: Brouhaha has announced it will replace all its plastic can carriers with BioPak’s beer rings. Pictured is marketing manager Toby Stodart. Photo: Patrick Woods

A POPULAR brewery on the Sunshine Coast is ringing in the new year with a drastic change to plastic.

Maleny's Brouhaha announced it has replaced all its plastic can-carriers with BioPak's beer rings as of January 1.

The recyclable and biodegradable alternative is sourced from reclaimed sugar-cane pulp and is the country's only certifiable home-compostable product of its kind.

Brouhaha marketing manager Toby Stodart said the small change would make a massive impact on the planet.

"It was really easy and simple to do, and it will lessen our footprint on the environment," he said.

"It keeps the beer price exactly the same. But it makes such a big difference."

Packaging roughly 200 cartons a week, Mr Stodart said about 60,000 plastic beer holders would be spared in the switch.

"The good thing about the plastic ones are that they're reusable, so we might keep them on hand for people who do mixed four packs," he said.

"But other than that, every single one that we use for wholesale or distribution will be the new BioPak."

The hinterland brewery partners with multiple local suppliers, Mr Stodart said, creating a "circular economy" among the region's businesses.

"The ethos that we have at Brouhaha is to be very locally minded and doing as much as we can with and for the community," he said.

"BioPak is using a by-product, so something that would usually go to waste or go to landfill, and giving it a second life, which really fits in with what we're doing."

Mr Stodart said the lightweight, durable product would biodegrade between 30 to 90 days.

"If people are green thumbs and have their home compost bins, they can just chuck it in that," he said.

"It can also be recycled in a normal paper stream too."