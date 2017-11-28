Massive bulls, TV stars and cowboys head for Gympie

THE Gympie Showgrounds come alive this Saturday for the first ever Bull Busters Rodeo.

A new addition to the NRA calendar, Bull Busters has attracted big names including 2015 and 2016 World Champion Cowboy, Dave Mawhinney.

Dave Mawhinney in the bull ride of the National Rodeo Association Finals. Kevin Farmer

Dave will ride the Open Bullride with stiff competition from the Schultz brothers and Jack McArthur, who in October was crowned APRA Australian Champion Bull Rider at Warwick.

Hailing from Tansey, Dave has had an illustrious rodeo career both here and in the USA.

In 2015 and 2016, he won the coveted World Champion Cowboy buckle in Las Vegas.

Open bull rider Dave Mawhinney on Get It Dunne at the Miriam Vale Rodeo. Paul Braven GLA230416RODEO

Clayton Carlson, local Junior with a big future, will be the one to watch in the Steer Ride, having just returned from America and been named NRA Junior Rodeo Steer Riding Champion for 2017.

Bull Busters action starts early with Summer Series Barrel Racing kicking off at 8am on Saturday and the main rodeo at 4pm.

Come early to see Tara Pitt from Australian Survivor ride the cans.

Australian Survivor contestant Tara Pitt will be at the Bull Busters Rodeo in Gympie this Saturday. Get there early to see her. Patrick Woods

Also don't miss 2018 Miss Showgirl Quest entrant, Georganna Williamson, ride her first ever barrel race.

Food and drinks available all day on the grounds.

Gates open at 3pm for the main event, with after party and full bar until late.

Proudly presented by the Gympie Show Society as a fundraiser for Rodeo Showgirl, Georganna Williamson.