Massive Bruce Highway delays after caravan rollover

A traffic crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane has caused significant delays for southbound travellers on Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a caravan had rolled on the Bruce Highway near Wild Horse Mountain about 9.30am.

A car had then hit the caravan.

Police said significant delays were expected heading south but there had been no major injuries reported.

RACQ have advised motorists to delay travel or avoid the area until 30 minutes delays clear.

