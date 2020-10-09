Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic delays after a crash on the Bruce Highway
Traffic delays after a crash on the Bruce Highway
News

Massive Bruce Highway delays after caravan rollover

by Shiloh Payne
9th Oct 2020 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A traffic crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane has caused significant delays for southbound travellers on Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a caravan had rolled on the Bruce Highway near Wild Horse Mountain about 9.30am.

A car had then hit the caravan.

Police said significant delays were expected heading south but there had been no major injuries reported.

RACQ have advised motorists to delay travel or avoid the area until 30 minutes delays clear.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Massive Bruce Highway delays after caravan rollover

More Stories

accident bruce highway caravan rollover editors picks wild horse mountain

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Builders, cafes among 65 Qld company collapses

        Premium Content Builders, cafes among 65 Qld company collapses

        Business COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the economy, with a suite of small and medium businesses falling in September. SEE THE LIST

        • 9th Oct 2020 9:38 AM
        Mysterious case of the missing Rattler report

        Premium Content Mysterious case of the missing Rattler report

        News An independent report into the Mary Valley Rattler’s multi-million dollar blowouts...

        $10b body blow: Why travel industry needs your help

        $10b body blow: Why travel industry needs your help

        Travel Border closures and COVID-19 costing tourism $10b per month

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites