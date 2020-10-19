Menu
Deadly brown Snake pops out of shower grate
Massive brown snake found hiding in shopping centre carpark

Ashley Carter
19th Oct 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 2:45 PM
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie found a massive eastern brown snake hiding in a Sunshine Coast shopping centre carpark over the weekend.

Mr McKenzie, of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, was called to the Nambour Plaza carpark over the weekend to relocate the snake.

He said he'd been called to same shopping centre to relocate a number of eastern browns in his time, but this snake was one of the biggest at about 5.5ft.

It's snake season, here's what you need to know to stay safe

Stuart McKenzie found a 5.5ft eastern brown snake hiding in the carpark at Nambour Plaza. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
He said it was hiding behind some water tanks and was away from cars and people.

"Just shows that snakes will always try and hide and retreat from humans if the opportunity presents itself," he wrote on Facebook.

With breeding season well and truly under way, Mr McKenzie said he was getting between five to 10 calls a day about brown snakes across the Coast.

