‘Massive blow’: Nine to ditch Coast news bureau

Nine will close its regional news bureaus including on the Sunshine Coast

Multiple Nine news bureaus, including one on the Sunshine Coast, will shut down in a "massive blow" to regional media.

The network's employees were told on Friday morning that jobs would be impacted after Nine Network signed a new deal with WIN TV.

It is understood regional bureaus in the Sunshine Coast, Wide Bay, Rockhampton, Townsville and Cairns will be closed from June 30 in a move that will affect about 20 jobs.

A Nine employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said it was another loss for regional journalism.

"It was definitely hard to take, hearing that what we've worked so hard on in the past few years from July 1 will be no longer," the employee said.

"It's another massive blow for regional news across Australia."

The network told journalists and camera operators redeployment would be offered where possible.

Regional bulletins in Victoria and New South Wales will also be shut down.

The deal means Nine Network will change its affiliation from Southern Cross Austereo back to its former partner WIN TV.

Under the changes, WIN's local news bulletins will be aired in regional areas at 5.30pm.

This will be in place of the regional Queensland bulletin prepared Monday to Friday by the five Nine News teams.

Nine CEO Hugh Marks told staff via an email that some roles would be impacted.

Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance regional director Adam Portelli told ABC that the loss of Nine regional bulletins would be devastating for communities where it airs.

"The idea that there was another competitor in the market was a very healthy thing," Mr Portelli said.

"People in those regional areas, just like their city counterparts, deserve have to have media options and one of those options is going to be taken away."