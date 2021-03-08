Menu
Crime

Mass stabbing at Melbourne CBD party

by Jack Paynter
8th Mar 2021 7:09 AM

A teenager has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after several revellers were stabbed at an out-of-control party in Melbourne's CBD.

Police first became aware of the situation when they were flagged down by a 19-year-old man about 2.20am on Monday after he had walked to Southern Cross train station with serious stab wounds.

The teen told police he had been at a party at a short term rental property in Spencer Street when a fight broke out and he had sustained several stab wounds.

A police spokeswoman said the man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

She said while speaking to the victim, police officers became aware of several other victims, possibly up to five, who had self-presented to local hospitals also with stab wounds.

 

Police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed at a party at a short-term rental apartment in Spencer Street, Melbourne. Picture: 9 News
Police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed at a party at a short-term rental apartment in Spencer Street, Melbourne. Picture: 9 News

 

"Police are still to speak to all victims involved although their injuries are not considered life-threatening," she said.

"(Police) will be following up and speaking to all those victim's throughout the morning."

She said the victim's were all at the same party in Spencer Street but it was not yet known how well they knew each other.

Police have established a crime scene on Spencer Street and all traffic, between Little Bourke and Bourke Street, is being diverted.

Investigators have been seen searching the area, including looking in bins, for evidence to try and piece together how the incident unfolded.

Any witnesses or anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

