Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Mass net outages after cyber attack

by Shannon Molloy
2nd Aug 2020 12:30 PM

 

Thousands of Telstra internet customers have been hit by a mass outage sparked by a cyber attack.

The company confirmed home internet connections, both broadband and NBN, are down due to a Denial of Service attack, with no timeframe given on when a restoration is expected.

The outage was reported about 11am on Sunday, it's understood.

Telstra said Domain Name Servers were impacted by the attack.

"We've identified the issue and are working on it," the telco said in a tweet. "Some of our Domain Name Servers (DNS) used to route your traffic online are experiencing a cyber attack, known as a Denial of Service (DoS). Your info isn't at risk. We're doing all we can to get you back online."

More Stories

cyber crime editors picks outages telstra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

        premium_icon Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

        Politics Embattled state Opposition Leader Deb Frecklingon has broken her silence over the exit of the LNP president amid internal party wrangling.

        Beware: The job ads that aren’t all they seem

        premium_icon Beware: The job ads that aren’t all they seem

        News Recruiters are targeting desperate applicants hit by COVID-19 unemployment by using...

        Is our Tino really the next Petero?

        Is our Tino really the next Petero?

        Rugby League The Tino hype train rolls on, but just how good can the Gympie NRL star become?

        Hartwig urges Gympie to stay vigilant on COVID-19 threat

        premium_icon Hartwig urges Gympie to stay vigilant on COVID-19 threat

        Health Mayor says it’s important that all residents continue to follow critical health...