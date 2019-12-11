Menu
A security screening malfunction has forced Adelaide Airport to be evacuated and hundreds of travellers to be rescreened. Flight delays are expected.
Travel

Mass evacuation at airport after security breakdown

by Mitch Mott
11th Dec 2019 3:16 PM
A security screening malfunction has created a line of thousands of travellers at Adelaide Airport.

The malfunction occurred around 2pm and resulted in a "small number" of people to enter the quarantined area beyond the security area without being properly screened.

When the mistake came to light the security screening area was shut down and the entirety of terminal one evacuated.

The airport is evacuated after a security scare. Picture: Byron
Airport security conducted a sweep of the terminal and as of 3pm have started to rescreen travellers and allow them back into the quarantined area.

An Adelaide Airport spokesman said a "small number of customers" entered the concourse without propert security screening.

"All customers were removed out of the sterile area, a sweep conducted, and customers are currently being re-screened and allowed to re-enter the concourse," he said.

"It is anticipated there will be some flight delays and passengers should check with their airlines for their flight status."

Photos and videos of the line have emerged as thousands of people wait in lines that wind across the entrance to the airport.

One traveller told The Advertiser that she had waited in line for an hour before getting through the security checkpoint.

"All the lines are open now and they are moving people through but there are still a lot of people behind us," she said.

"They didn't tell us anything other than that there had been a security breach.

"The security staff are doing a great job trying to get people through and into the terminal."

Only one flight, a Cobham airlines trip to Prominent Hill, is currently listed as delayed.

 

 

 

 

Adelaide Airport is evacuated to re-screen travellers after a screening machine malfunctioned. Picture: Jo De Silva
