Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Store Manager of Fresh and Save Maryborough, Cherie Stone-Watson during a busy Monday morning. Photo: Stuart Fast
Store Manager of Fresh and Save Maryborough, Cherie Stone-Watson during a busy Monday morning. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Mass buying continues in Maryborough

Stuart Fast
23rd Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MASS buying at grocery stores is still going strong with Maryborough residents stocking up on products in the wake of the coronavirus and non-essential services shutdown, which came into effect yesterday.

At Fresh and Save Maryborough, customers turned out in their hundreds to buy what they needed.

Store manager Cherie Stone-Watson said the store was at its busiest on Wednesday, March 18.

She said business had been like "Christmas sales for three weeks straight."

Ms Stone-Watson said almost every product was being sold, with rice, pasta, milk and bread being the most common items sold.

She said she understood people were stocking up on food but urged customers to buy what they needed to make sure everyone was able to get their groceries.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus fresh and save food warehouse maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sport shutdown impacts whole region, with rare exceptions

        premium_icon Sport shutdown impacts whole region, with rare exceptions

        News Tennis coach Brett Cottrill says ‘it is still business as usual for us, but we are not holding any more tournaments’

        FESTIVAL ROLLED: Another iconic event cancelled

        premium_icon FESTIVAL ROLLED: Another iconic event cancelled

        News ‘We have a great community spirit out here and hope that will see us through these...

        Gympie school offers alternative to attending classes

        premium_icon Gympie school offers alternative to attending classes

        News A statement from the principal Brett Costin today has reiterated that the College...

        Special COVID-19 council meeting to be live-streamed

        premium_icon Special COVID-19 council meeting to be live-streamed

        News Social distancing rules continue to impact society