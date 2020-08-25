Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Masked Singer cast and crew may be in isolation following 16 confirmed coronavirus cases, but tonight, the show goes on - and the finale will, too.
The Masked Singer cast and crew may be in isolation following 16 confirmed coronavirus cases, but tonight, the show goes on - and the finale will, too.
TV

Masked Singer finale will go ahead

by Bella Fowler
25th Aug 2020 7:12 PM

Despite confirmation of another nine coronavirus cases among The Masked Singer production team, tonight's episode will be business as usual as we learn the identity of another mysterious figure.

The cast and crew are currently in self-isolation and production has been suspended after several members of the team tested positive for the virus.

As of today, there are 16 cases in the cluster, jumping from the seven dancers confirmed on Saturday just an hour and a half before filming of the finale was set to go ahead.

Network 10 has confirmed there will still be a finale aired of the competition this year, with details to be released in the coming weeks.

In tonight's pre-recorded episode, the sixth celebrity will be forced to unmask.

It comes after Monday's not-so-shocking reveal of Sophie Monk, joining international sports star Mark Philippoussis cricketing legend Michael Bevan, iconic singer Christine Anu and five-time ARIA winner Katie Noonan.

Taking the stage will be Bushranger, Kitten, Cactus and Wizard.

Follow our live coverage of the episode here from 7.30.

Originally published as Masked Singer finale will go ahead

cornavirus health masked singer 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THEY’RE BACK: Terror from above as magpie season arrives

        Premium Content THEY’RE BACK: Terror from above as magpie season arrives

        News Gympie region residents are asked to be patient with this protected native animal that is just protecting its chicks

        Qld Health releases update on airlifted Gympie P-plater

        Premium Content Qld Health releases update on airlifted Gympie P-plater

        News The young man was trapped in his car for more than an hour after it hit a tree...

        Another outstanding Gympie woman nominated for Hero Award

        Premium Content Another outstanding Gympie woman nominated for Hero Award

        News Gympie trainer Cindy Hartwig, has been nominated for a Queensland Local Hero award...

        IT’S ON: How a Gympie region music festival will beat COVID

        Premium Content IT’S ON: How a Gympie region music festival will beat COVID

        News Next month’s festival will feature 123 performers and is expected to host nearly...