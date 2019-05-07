Menu
BREAK AND ENTER: Two men took off with money, cigarettes and a phone after the break-in.
Crime

Masked men threaten highway servo worker with bar

Elyse Wurm
by
7th May 2019 9:55 AM
TWO men threatened to hit a woman with a jimmy bar before taking off with money, smokes and a phone during a frightening break-in at a BP service station on the Cunningham Highway this morning.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the worker heard noises at the back of the petrol station, located at Oman Ama about 37km west of Karara, just after 6.30am.

The woman reported that she found two men wearing gloves, masks and hoodies at the rear of the store.

The spokeswoman said the men did not follow through with their threat to hit her, but did manage to get away with the money and goods.

The amount of money taken was unknown.

No one was injured in the incident.

Inglewood Police attended the scene to investigate the incident this morning.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or you can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by phoning 1800 333 000.

