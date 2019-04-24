Mary's Creek man's bulk neighbourhood burglary

A man who stole what he thought was abandoned property pleaded guilty to burglary in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

A man who stole what he thought was abandoned property pleaded guilty to burglary in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

IF GOOD fences make good neighbours, some quality fencing may be in order at Marys Creek, according to information in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Christian Albert Dibbets, 27, of Marys Creek, pleaded guilty to the large-haul burglary of a nearby property between January 22 and 29.

Dibbets, a fencing contractor, took a battery with him to start the Hyundai Sonata he intended to steal, the court was told.

Police said Dibbets broke into an unoccupied house on the property.

Dibbets formed the view that the property was abandoned and told police he believed the owner did not need any of the items taken.

Finding the car keys, he had hitched the trailer to it and taken it.

He was caught after advertising the car on Gumtree.

Police said Dibbets also entered a shed and stole a ride-on mower, chainsaw and line trimmer, adding to a haul that also included a flat screen TV, two guns and ammunition.

The court was told Dibbets was able to break into the house by reaching through a pet access hatch to the inside handle of an outside door.

Dibbets had intended to sell the car for $3500 and to use the guns to go hunting, the court was told.

A police raid on Dibbets' residence unearthed the stolen property, police said.

Dibbets' solicitor told the court the offending was to help support his fledgling business.

"It was a poor plan, to say the least,” the solicitor told magistrate Graham Hillan.

Mr Hillan noted Dibbets' co-operation with police and the recovery of all missing property.

"Apparently you had an erroneous belief the property was abandoned. It was not true and in any case does not justify stealing property,” he said.

He sentenced Dibbets to five months' jail, suspended for 12 months, and warned him not to come back to court in the next year. "Otherwise you may be packing your bags,” Mr Hillan said.