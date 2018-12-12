Menu
A police officer holds up a roadside drug testing kit.
Mary's Creek man busted driving with meth in his saliva

Arthur Gorrie
by
12th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
GYMPIE COURT BRIEFS

Meth driver

A MARYS Creek man stopped for a traffic offence was soon charged with another one when police tests detected methamphetamine in his saliva, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

Christian Albert Dibbets, 26, pleaded guilty to the September 20 charge after being stopped at 10.54am. Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Dibbets $250 and disqualified him for one month, telling him he could not apply for a work licence, even if it would affect his new business, because he had been disqualified in the past five years.

Housemate assault

A MAN who refused to leave a former friend's Burpengary home pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and assault charges in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Joss Hurtado, 35, appeared in custody in the court and pleaded guilty to the July 18 charges.

"I am living in my vehicle, which is my current address,” Hurtado told the court.

Police said the victim and Hurtado knew each other and Hurtado had once lived at the Burpengary East home.

The court was told Hurtado resisted when the occupant attempted to remove him from the house, punching his former housemate in the nose.

Hurtado told the court he had returned to collect belongings.

He was fined $600.

Desperate driving

A DESPERATE situation evoked some sympathy in Gympie Magistrates Court this week, but not enough to avoid a fine and disqualification.

Tristan William Wheldon told the court he had been the passenger in a car being driven on Rainbow Beach in the early hours of November 9.

His companion behind the wheel had become very sleepy.

"We were 15km from our campsite and really needed to get there,” Wheldon told the court.

He said he decided driving was the safest option, even though he was unlicensed as a result of an accumulation of demerit points.

"I do have some sympathy for your situation,” magistrate Chris Callaghan told Wheldon, fining him $200 and disqualifying him for six months.

