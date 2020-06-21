Menu
Janelle Weller
Maryborough woman’s remarkable find

Donna Jones
21st Jun 2020 8:31 AM
WE OFTEN hear about treasures being unearthed during renovations, but rarely has a piece of history been uncovered that to anyone else but the discoverer would have been just a relic of a by-gone age.

But to Maryborough woman, Janelle Weller, the discovery of an old edition of The Gympie Times beneath four layers of linoleum on the kitchen floor of a rental property, was deeply personal.

The edition from 1964 was like a who’s who of her family.

Family friend Kaye Taylor (pictured) with the 1964 edition of The Gympie Times Janelle Weller found under the floor of a property she was renting.
“There were four layers of lino with paper between them. There was a Courier Mail and a Daily Telegraph and one Gympie Times, and it was all about my family,” she said.

“I walked about on that floor for 15 years and didn’t know what a goldmine was under there.”

Ms Weller, who was born and grew up in Gympie until she moved to Maryborough with her husband when she was 18.

Mr L. Weller (middle) in old 1964 edition Gympie Times
She said inside the edition were pictures of her dad at the Masonic Lodge and a couple of her brother who had recently enlisted in the RAAF.

She said that in the classified section there was even a memorial notice on the anniversary of her grandmother’s death.

“With every page I turned it’d be one of us there. My dad looks so young and my brother has a crew cut,” she said.

Edward Weller (left) in old Gympie Times edition 1964.
Although the curious find was on a Maryborough property just over 10 years ago, Ms Weller wanted to share her remarkable story with readers of The Gympie Times.

“With the paper stopping printing, I thought now would be a good time to tell my story,” Ms Weller said.

