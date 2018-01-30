Teen left pregnant after allegedly raped by stepfather: court

A MARYBOROUGH man accused of raping his own stepdaughter and impregnating her says he is innocent of serious child sex charges.

This is despite DNA evidence confirming he is the father of the woman's baby.

Currently on bail, the 42-year-old man is standing trial this week in Maryborough District Court,

He is charged with 15 offences against the woman, including three counts of rape.

In her opening statement on Monday, Crown prosecutor Sandra Cupina said the man began to offend against the woman when she was in primary school.

He would lure her into sexual acts with chocolate chips, Ms Cupina said.

There was a gap in the alleged offending as a result of the man's break-up with the victim's mother.

But the victim and the man met again when she was a teenager and the offending continued, more severe than before.

"She was around 15 when he raped her," Ms Cupina said.

The woman was 17 when she fell pregnant with her stepfather's child. She gave birth to the child in 2013.

Defence barrister Andrew Hoare said that the woman was of legal age when she became pregnant, and will argue that the sex was consensual.

The accused man cannot be named to protect the victim's identity.

The alleged offences happened in the Maryborough district.

The trial continues Tuesday.