National sprint car champion Andrew Scheuerle
Breaking

Maryborough Speedway cancelled due to weather conditions

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
8th Jun 2019 2:12 PM

SPEEDWAY: Tonight's Maryborough Speedway's meeting has been cancelled due to weather conditions.

The decision was made just before 2pm today.

Speedway president Wayne Moller was disappointed for the fans and the competitors.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we have made every effort to run the V8 sprint car - Dash for Cash,” Moller said.

"I would like to thank the drivers and volunteers for their efforts in travelling and getting the venue ready.”

"Unfortunately it wasn't meant to be.”

The club will now plan for next season.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

