Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Maryborough man cleared of rape charges on stepdaughter

Annie Perets
by

A MARYBOROUGH man, who impregnated his former step-daughter, has been cleared of rape.

A jury found the 42-year-old man not guilty on all of his 15 charges following a five-day trial in Maryborough District Court.

The court had heard the alleged victim was the daughter of the man's former partner who he had separated from years earlier.

The man's legal team did not dispute the man was the father of the then 17-year-old's child.

Instead, Defence Barrister Andrew Hoare said the complaints stemmed from a child custody dispute between the man and the teen.

Judge David Reid labelled the man's relationship with the girl "disgraceful' but congratulated the jury on "not letting prejudice get in the way of the verdict".

The man's family, who came to support him, were teary-eyed as the jury's verdict was read out.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough district court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hacks to save you cash and romance to spice life up

premium_icon Hacks to save you cash and romance to spice life up

At this time of the year, after the expense of Christmas, the holiday period and getting our children back to school, many of us are looking to save some money.

  • News

  • 6th Feb 2018 10:57 AM

UPDATE: Man charged for fiery haul on Bruce Highway

Dramatic dashcam footage shows a driver towing a trailer fully ablaze on the Bruce Hwy, near Miriam Vale.

Qld Police have released dramatic dashcam footage.

premium_icon Where it counts, we just don't have the right insurance cover

Time to get talking and make sure your family has the cover it needs.

We really, really hope to never use them.

premium_icon Beware insurance ‘renewal’ letters

Luckily for me, this sort of thing is my job.

Local Partners