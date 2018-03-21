Maryann weaves a future free of violence

Artist Maryann Talia Pau and her niece Davinea O'Brien with some of the stars from the One Million Stars Against Violence installation in Brisbane's King George Square from March 29 to April 15 during the Commonwealth Games' Festival 2018.

GYMPIE residents were among the thousands of Australians dedicated to weaving a future free from violence by taking part in an innovative worldwide artistic project.

Members, client sand staff from Gympie Art Gallery, Gympie Red Diamond Hatters, Gympie and District Women's Health Centre, Gympie Community Place, Early Years Family Hub, James Nash State High School and Older Women's Network Gympie contributed to the One Million Stars to End Violence project.

Started in 2012 by Samoan-Australian artist Maryann Talia Pau, the project encouraged communities like ours to weave stars "to inspire light, hope and peace in the world".

The finished project - a stunning installation of more than one million eight-sided stars made from ribbons and paper - will be on display in Brisbane's King George Square from March 29 to April 15 during the Commonwealth Games Festival 2018.

Our region's contribution of 11,284 stars to the project is particularly poignant given there were 6081 violent crimes committed against Gympie- Sunshine Coast residents from 2012 to 2017.

Ms Talia Pau said the project was inspired by the murder and rape of Melbourne resident Gillian Meagher.

Jill Meagher was abducted from a Melbourne street in the early hours of September 22, 2012.

Notorious sex predator Adrian Ernest Bailey was sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing Ms Meagher.

"When I started weaving my stars, I imagined the night sky lit up by them so people could make it home safely," Ms Talia Pau said.

For more information on the One Million Stars project and other Festival 2018 events, visit www.gc2018.com/festival2018. - NewsRegional

HOW MANY STARS DID YOUR REGION MAKE?

Ipswich: 85,991

Gold Coast: 80,699

Mackay: 34,776

Sunshine Coast: 15,927

Cairns: 36,096

Toowoomba: 20,247

Bundaberg: 14,923

Fraser Coast: 11,570

Gympie: 11,284

Townsville: 10,000

Northern Rivers: 7,250

Warwick: 6000

Clarence: 2376

Gladstone: 2361

Rockhampton: 1552