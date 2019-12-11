Menu
Gary Rozynski with his quirky Christmas tree made of unused tyres at his Imbil property this week. Photo: Linda Rozynski
News

Mary Valley’s quirky Christmas tree made of old tyres

Philippe Coquerand
11th Dec 2019 3:48 PM
WITH Christmas less than two weeks away, Gympie region residents are decking out their properties and coming up with some pretty creative ways to celebrate the occasion.

Imbil residents Linda and Gary Rozynski who reside on Western Creek Road have made their Christmas tree from old tyres.

The quirky Christmas tree in the Mary Valley made of old tyres. Photo: Linda Rozynski
“We travelled outback Queensland a few years ago and saw one there and thought we should do the same thing,” Mrs Rozynski said.

Last year they made the Christmas tree and this year they just had to redecorate, repaint and rearrange the tyres.

“We started a tiny traditition and invited friends to help out,” she said.

Mrs Rozynski said she loves getting a good bargain.

“I go to op shops to buy $2-$3 tinsel,” she said.

“The paint is probably the most expensive thing out of everything.”

Have a Christmas tree which is quirky, please let me know - email Philippe.Coquerand@gympietimes.com

