Mary Valley's big Anzac Day march

COMMEMORATION: About 500 Mary Valley residents and friends, including 100 school children, marched through Imbil to commemorate Anzac Day in the Mary Valley. Arthur Gorrie

THE spectre of terrorism had an unwelcome place in yesterday's Mary Valley Anzac Day commemorations at Imbil.

Rev Brendan Edwards of the Mary Valley Wesleyan Church told the crowd of his own experience of terrorism, in Colombo 20 years ago, when the Sri Lankan capital was struck by terrorist attacks.

"Now, 20 years later, the country is still in turmoil,” he said.

One of the differences in Australia was the unifying spirit of the Anzacs, he said.

Naval cadets (back row) Kyria-Lee Rixon, Micah Bromley, Taylor Auld, Frank Kaddatz, Emmah Vitetta, Beau Armstrong and David Tomkinson, with (front row) Jason Vitetta, Sub Lt Carolyn Tomkins, Camille Britten, Liam Corbett, Cheyenne Tomkinson were an important part of the ceremony. Arthur Gorrie

Nearly 1000 Mary Valley residents and friends marked Anzac Day in the Valley yesterday, at dawn and late morning commemorations.

Volunteer organiser Vivienne Jensen said the Dawn Service crowd had been estimated at between 350 and 400 people.

And that was easily exceeded by a crowd of 500 who turned out at 11am to march and cheer in memory of Anzacs of all generations and from all theatres of war and other military actions over the 104 years since Australian and New Zealand troops landed at Anzac Cove at dawn on April 25, 1915.

Melissa McEniery of Dagun and Sarah Green of Kandanga make their contribution to Anzac Day at Imbil. Arthur Gorrie

"It was a lot bigger than last year, especially the Dawn Service,” Vivienne Jensen said.

"We're very lucky to have the help of the Naval cadets.”