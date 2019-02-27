Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HITTING THE BOOKS: Tamika Frances is off to a great start at USC after receiving a $20,000 Renouf Family Scholarship.
HITTING THE BOOKS: Tamika Frances is off to a great start at USC after receiving a $20,000 Renouf Family Scholarship.
News

Mary Valley writer wins $20k uni scholarship

Shelley Strachan
by
27th Feb 2019 4:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEEN Kenilworth writer Tamika Francis was on the right track for university in Year 11 when she completed two Headstart courses at USC.

And the 17-year-old certainly hit her stride this week when she started a journalism degree on campus at Sippy Downs - with the assistance of a $20,000 Renouf Family Scholarship.

Tamika, who earned an OP2 last year while she was a Burnside State High School captain, said she and her family were excited about the recognition of her dedication and hard work.

"I made a good choice to study two uni courses in Year 11 - introductions to journalism and creative writing - because they steered me towards the right degree,” said the Kenilworth resident who works part time at a local cafe.

"I've always loved writing and I wanted to study at USC because it's close and I didn't want to live in the city.

"The scholarship is amazing. It will help pay for my university fees and textbooks.”

Renouf Family Scholarships, for high-achieving undergraduate students, were established in 2008 by Sir Clem Renouf in memory of his parents for their sacrifice in giving him the best educational opportunity possible, under challenging circumstances.

Tamika, who received multiple academic awards at school and was volleyball team captain in Year 11, said she was looking forward to majoring in marketing in her Bachelor of Communication (Journalism) and intended to investigate all career options.

She enjoyed participating in charity fundraisers at school and has continued her involvement with YLead, a not-for-profit organisation promoting youth leadership.

"I went on a three-day camp as a student last year and it developed my self-confidence surrounded by similar-minded people.

"This year I've joined as a mentor because I want to give that experience to others,” Tamika said.

gympie youth kenilworth scholarship usc writers
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Cultural dances, authentic cuisines on offer for Harmony Day

    premium_icon Cultural dances, authentic cuisines on offer for Harmony Day

    News From cultural dances and authentic cuisines, Harmony Day in Gympie will be celebrated.

    No d*******s in my pub: New Royal managers keep tough stance

    premium_icon No d*******s in my pub: New Royal managers keep tough stance

    News The family are new to Gympie and excited for the next chapter.

    Tiaro church's future is in limbo

    premium_icon Tiaro church's future is in limbo

    Community Plea for help to rebuild

    Burst water pipe puts popular salon out of trade today

    premium_icon Burst water pipe puts popular salon out of trade today

    News Back in business as soon as possible for Mary St business