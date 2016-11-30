Mary Valley strengthens ties with Sunshine Coast

HIGH praise from Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford has been given to Mary Valley Country marketing for the way it has been showcasing the Valley.

Mr Latchford was attending the launch of the new Mary Valley map, business and community directory and website as guest speaker recently. He spoke about the visuals used across all the publications as perfectly aligned with the most recent approaches by VSC to highlight diversity of experiences to appeal to all interests.

Mary Valley Country - come out to play branding was in the spotlight at the launch of the latest in three marketing initiatives by Mary Valley Inc, which manages tourism marketing for the Valley.

Attendees at the launch also included Cory Gale from Visit Sunshine Coast, Gympie Mayor Mick Curran, Cr James Cochrane and Destination Gympie Region manager Andrew Saunders.

Officials were then taken on a bus tour of the Valley, stopping in at various locations and businesses to highlight the product.

Mr Latchford said it was valuable to see the depth of Mary Valley tourism products first-hand.

"As the regional tourism body, we encompass the Mary Valley and have been promoting the area as part of the wider Sunshine Coast for several years," he said. "We look forward to working more closely with MVI and local tourism businesses becoming members of our organisation, so we can continue to tell the world the region's story."

MVI chairwoman Julie Worth said MVI worked closely in partnership with other groups including the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce which also contributed to the website rebuild soon to be activated for the Christmas holiday period.

Fifty nine businesses are promoted in the new brochure, and there were local village street maps and a specially designed Mary Valley regional map showcasing where businesses are and the proximity of the Valley to the Sunshine Coast and Gympie.