26°
News

Mary Valley Steiner school hopes

NEW LEARNING: The Steiner School at Doonan
NEW LEARNING: The Steiner School at Doonan Contributed
Arthur Gorrie
by

A SMALL group of Mary Valley parents are hoping they can generate enough support to establish a school, based on principles of allowing children to grow and develop at their own speed.

Steiner school advocate, Jonathan Anstock, of Doonan says the principles of Austrian philosopher Rudolf Steiner in many fields were a formative influence on some major historical figures, including American architect Walter Burley Griffin, who designed Canberra.

But Steiner principles do not pressure kids towards greatness, but allow them to achieve it at their own speed.

Mr Anstock says it is an entirely different approach to that of major political parties, who he says might be compared to aggressive sporting parents yelling at their children from the sidelines.

"Our driving force is an understanding that children should not be rushed in their early years of development,” he said.

"Indeed we don't need to rush children's development and bring it on before they're ready. The experience in Finland showed us that fewer face-to-face teaching hours were linked to better results in international tests.”

Interested parents can contact Mr Anstock him on 0404 103 662

Topics:  canberra doonan education mary valley noosa rudolf steiner steiner school walter burley griffin

Gympie Times
Perrett goes on the attack over bees

Perrett goes on the attack over bees

THE lock-out of bee keepers from operating in national parks should be scrapped before it destroys a vital sector of Gympie's horticultural industries: Perrett

Codeine crackdown will be a headache say pharmacists

Codeine will no longer be available over the counter and will need a prescription from a chemist after February, 2018. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford.Source:News Corp Australia

Say goodbye to Nurofen Plus and Panadeine without a prescription.

Jurassic Park star lives it up on Fraser Island

RUN: Sam Neill in a scene from Jurassic Park.

'This is an idiot (me) celebrating getting this far'

5 reasons why your caravan could crash

Experienced towies tell us the biggest reasons caravans crash

Local Partners