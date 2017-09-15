Mary Valley Steiner school hopes

A SMALL group of Mary Valley parents are hoping they can generate enough support to establish a school, based on principles of allowing children to grow and develop at their own speed.

Steiner school advocate, Jonathan Anstock, of Doonan says the principles of Austrian philosopher Rudolf Steiner in many fields were a formative influence on some major historical figures, including American architect Walter Burley Griffin, who designed Canberra.

But Steiner principles do not pressure kids towards greatness, but allow them to achieve it at their own speed.

Mr Anstock says it is an entirely different approach to that of major political parties, who he says might be compared to aggressive sporting parents yelling at their children from the sidelines.

"Our driving force is an understanding that children should not be rushed in their early years of development,” he said.

"Indeed we don't need to rush children's development and bring it on before they're ready. The experience in Finland showed us that fewer face-to-face teaching hours were linked to better results in international tests.”

Interested parents can contact Mr Anstock him on 0404 103 662