28°
Mary Valley Stags charge ahead thanks to funding boost

Tom Daunt
| 11th Apr 2017 9:45 AM
TIGHT: Front to back Sam Lyttle, Tom Wheeler and Henry Maudsley of the Mary Valley Stags watch a game from the canteen.
TIGHT: Front to back Sam Lyttle, Tom Wheeler and Henry Maudsley of the Mary Valley Stags watch a game from the canteen. LEEROY TODD

NORMALLY when you travel on the Mary Valley Hwy from Gympie towards Kandanga, you would be lucky to see half a dozen cars.

A relatively quiet arterial road, it is a thoroughfare for farmers and Mary Valley locals who make their weekly trip into town.

But if you have ever travelled that same stretch of road when the Mary Valley Stags are playing a home game at Jack Spicer Oval, you would know to leave home a little earlier, because the traffic can be intense.

The Stags are now a jewel in the Valley's crown and are forging an identity that is as synonymous with the area as Lake Borumba.

They are not just a local footy team, they are bringing a community that has experienced dark times together.

Thanks to $170,000 of funding, the Stags are in the process of upgrading their Kandanga base in an attempt to provide a sporting hub - a place where kids can play and adults can have a beer and a laugh and watch their local league side play.

Stags vice-president Aaron Parker said the money will be used to cultivate a high quality country sporting venue.

"There's a great energy at the moment,” Parker said.

"Anyone who operates as part of a club knows how valuable community support is and we're in a very fortunate position given the generosity of the businesses in our area.

"It is thanks to local champions like Matthew Sample from Stirling's (Stirling Crossing Equestrian Complex) that we are able to manage.”

Parker said the majority of the $170,000 will go towards field upgrades including new lighting which will increase the club's potential to host night time fixtures, as well as a new canteen, storage shed and dugout.

Stags captain and Amamoor local, Henry Maudsley, is adamant the upgrades will lead to even more community participation in the club.

"Everybody comes down to watch,” Maudsley said.

"It (the Mary Valley) is such a tight community. We have a large community in space but small numbers.

"Everyone loves the Stags.

"We are the only sporting team in the Valley.

"It is the only field we have out here.”

Topics:  gympie sport local sport mary valley stags rugby stags

