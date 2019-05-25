Mary Valley Stags blood new players amid injury crisis

EXPERIENCE: Mary Valley Stags forward James Hogan has been leading the way.

EXPERIENCE: Mary Valley Stags forward James Hogan has been leading the way. LEEROY TODD

Rugby League: The season might not be going the way of the Mary Valley Stags with three losses in a row at the moment but there are plenty of positives within the side.

"We have got an injury crisis at the moment,” Stags president Tom Curran said.

"We've got about eight to nine out with injuries with varying severity.”

Despite all the injuries, Curran said the side was adapting and blooding new players.

"It teaches you resilience, especially for the younger guys that have not played a lot of footy,” he said.

Mary Valley Stags first home game for 2019 - Stags president and forward Tom Curran and players player for the second week in a row hooker Aaron Ditton. Bec Singh

"It has given players the chance to play in different positions and it can be a sort of promotion to get more game time.”

With a few of the Stags players not in their regular positions, it has allowed some to shine in their new roles.

"Young guys in the halves have stood up. Reece Cox has been playing five-eighth and is going really well,” Curran said.

READ MORE: Stags aim for first win of the season

READ MORE: Stags buck Pelicans in heated thriller

"He (Cox) might have always had that ability but we just didn't have the spot for him before that. He has been playing some good footy.”

It is not just the Stags young guns stepping up, the seniors have been leading the pack to play some competitive football.

Forward James Hogan has seven tries after eight games and Curran said it comes as no surprise.

"That is fairly typical, he is always up there,” he said.

"James knows how to find his way over the try line.”

Stags play Beachmere today at Yandina Sporting complex at 1.30pm.