Mary Valley songstress up for national awards

IN TUNE: Amamoor's Annemiek Wilson has two songs nominated in the Australian Songwriters Association 2018 awards. Renee Albrecht

AFTER a 20-year break, Amamoor songstress Annemiek Wilson has returned in style with two songs in the running for national awards.

Ballad Only in My Dreams and children's tune Timothy's Tooth have made the Top 30 in their respective categories in the 2018 Australian Songwriters Association awards.

It is a step above what she thought might happen.

"I was really surprised that it's got that far,” Annemiek said.

Music has been her lifelong passion, dating back to the days in the old school yard.

"When I was little I remember going to school, skipping along and writing my own little ditties,” she said.

"I've come from family with eight brothers and sisters and we have all been musicians throughout our lives.

"I was writing songs for my little sisters back when I was 15.

"It's always been in my blood.”

At the moment the residents of the Cooinda Aged Care Centre, where she works as a lifestyle officer, are the main beneficiaries of her musical talents.

While she hopes the songs do well at the Sydney awards at the end of the month, Annemiek said she was unfortunately unable to afford to go to.

She does hope to grow a much bigger profile as part of the region's artistic talent.

"I'd love to be part of the Gympie Rush Festival and the Mary River Festival because I live there (in the Valley).”