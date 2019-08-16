Mary Valley Show notches up centenary at Imbil

NOT TO BE MISSED: The 100th Mary Valley Show is on tomorrow.

NOT TO BE MISSED: The 100th Mary Valley Show is on tomorrow.

THIS week is Ekka week, but it's also the 100th Mary Valley Show tomorrow, August 17.

The Mary Valley Show Society was established in 1919 and its historic centenary show kicks off at 8am at the Imbil Showgrounds.

The day's events start with show jumping - one of the show's main attractions.

The wood chopping, scheduled from 9am, is always popular, as is poultry, cooking and horticulture categories.

The rodeo is one of the main features of the show with the Centenary Open Bullock Ride being sponsored by the Railway Hotel, with a prize pool of $3000.

Gympie Regional Council has sponsored rides, which can be enjoyed all day for the cost of the ticket entry.

The free rides and experiences include: the Haunted House, jumping castle, petting zoo, reptile show, clowns and face painting.

The Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the fireworks tomorrow from 8pm.

Ticket prices are: adults $15, children (5-17 years) $10, family (2 adults and 2 children) $45.

Head off the Bruce Highway at the Imbil turn-off, about 40 minutes from the coast.

There are also several campgrounds along the Mary River if you would like to make a weekend of it.

Yandina Street Fair

IT'S a weekend of events with the 42nd annual Yandina Street Fair on again this Sunday, August 18.

The street fair celebrates the rich history of Yandina.

Poised to be the centre of the Coast back in the 1800s, Yandina was the first official township of the region.

The local sugar mill was built in Nambour, so the surrounding fertile land was used for beef, cattle, fruits, sugar and ginger (it is now also the home of the Buderim Ginger Factory).

Many of the original buildings are in tact, with the Anglican Church on Stevens St being the first church on the Sunshine Coast, opening in 1880. Head along and be apart of the festivities, which boast three stages, with a full line-up of entertaining acts.

Yandina is 9km from Nambour, via the Nambour Connection Road, or take the Yandina-Coolum Rd exit from the Bruce Highway. Visit www.yandinastreetfair.org.au

Vietnam Veterans' Day at Cotton Tree

THIS Sunday, August 18, is Vietnam Veterans' Day, which will be commemorated at the Cotton Tree Cenotaph at 11am.

The Buderim Concert Band will play beforehand from 10am with participating veterans asked to meet at 10.45am.

Afternoon of jazz

THE Sunshine Coast Jazz Club will be hosting an event on Sunday, August 18, at the Sunshine Coast Power Boat Club, Golden Beach.

The Clarence Jazzmen will be performing songs from favourite artists including Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington. Doors open from noon for lunch and drinks.

Meeting date

THE Glasshouse Mountains Advancement Network meeting is at 2pm on Sunday, August 18.

The meeting will be held at the Glass House Mountains Neighbourhood Centre in Ryan St. Glass House Mountains.

Witta tennis

IF YOU like to have a hit of tennis, head along to the Witta courts and have a social game.

Social tennis is held on Mondays from 8am and Saturdays at 1pm.

For court bookings, call 0437 295 501 or go to www.wittatennis.com.au

Mooloolah Rodeo

DON'T forget the Mooloolah Rodeo is on tomorrow, August 17, with the excitement of riding bulls and broncs.

The 4th annual rodeo is at Mooloolah Pony Club on Way St, Mooloolah Valley.

Tickets are available at www.stickytickets.com.au

Find out more information at www.mooloolahrodeo.org.