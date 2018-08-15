Mary Valley Show not just a sideshow

NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday. And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun.

NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday. And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun. Contributed

IMBIL Show Society president Barry Grainger has a very responsible job with the Mary Valley Show Society.

If anything goes wrong, he is responsible.

But Mr Grainger yesterday expressed confidence this Saturday's big event will be the success people have come to expect over the years - over quite a lot of years actually.

This is the Show's 99th year and Mr Grainger's 49th year as show society president.

"Ask me next week,” he said in response to the conversational question, 'How are you going?”

Ask him in a year's time and you will get an even more satisfied answer.

"The Show will be 100 years old next year and I will have been president for 50 years,” he said.

To put that in perspective, it means Mr Grainger has been "running the show,” literally, for half the time since the boys came home from World War I.

In the meantime, however, Mr Grainger says he is buoyed by the larger than usual number of vehicles already parked in the sideshow area.

"It looks like a big year for Sideshow Alley,” he said yesterday.

And he says the show has done its best to provide free entertainment as well, especially for children and their parents.

There will be a rock climbing wall, the Professor Wallace Puppets, face painting and the aerial Mary Valley Circus, where the audience become the performers, just for the fun of it.

The sideshow side is one of the big attractions for many, especially those aged between childhood and 20. And this year is looking promising for all the fun of the fair, including all the rides and displays and food anyone could wish for.

And, as family events go, admission is more affordable than most at $12 for adults and $6 for anyone under 17.

The gates open at 8am with an immediate start for equestrian events, the pavilion opens at 8.30am and woodchop, poultry, goat and rodeo events run from 9am, followed by stud judging and a band until late.