Mary Valley set to host new Easter festival

CARNIVAL COLOUR: A spectacular laser light show was a highlight of the fundraising Dinner Under The Stars event last year at Imbil. This year, the popular dinner event will launch the Imbil Easter Carnival.

CARNIVAL COLOUR: A spectacular laser light show was a highlight of the fundraising Dinner Under The Stars event last year at Imbil. This year, the popular dinner event will launch the Imbil Easter Carnival. Contributed

WHEN an opportunity comes along, you have to make the most of it.

And that's exactly what Janelle Parker and the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce have done with a new Imbil Easter Carnival.

"When the Kenilworth Wine and Cheese Festival decided to move their dates this year away from the Easter weekend, we saw it as a huge opportunity to provide something for the visitors to town,” Chamber president Mrs Parker said.

"And that's what we do out here - we make things happen.”

Mrs Parker said the Mary Valley traditionally gets many campers and visitors to the area over the Easter long weekend.

Over the past couple of months, a dedicated band of volunteers has been busily putting together a jam-packed schedule of events, starting on Good Friday, April 19 with the Imbil Heritage Park Dinner Under the Stars.

This event is a licensed three course dining experience under a marquee featuring live entertainment and the cost for tickets is $75 per person. Bookings for this are essential.

Easter Saturday will be Carnival Day and there will be much on offer.

A Poet's Breakfast under the marquee will kick things off at 8am, but throughout the day visitors will be able to explore different carnival precincts with the help of shuttle buses.

Around the village there will be market stalls and live entertainment plus plenty of fun for the children with games and rides in the Kids Zone.

Carnival goers can visit the pop-up art market and take part in art workshops, wander through food alley or head to the slow food precinct at the Imbil Bowls Club or check out the Fireman's Fitness Challenge.

The major draw card for the carnival will be The Yabba Regatta. While there will be yachts, there won't be a drop of water in sight for this fun, colourful event.

Teams will haul their home made "vessels” around the streets of Imbil and avoid obstacles while attempting to become the first across the line to win the $500 first prize and coveted Yabba Regatta Cup.

There will be more fun to be had on Sunday with arts workshops, barefoot bowls and Sunday Markets.

For more information head to the website at www.imbil eastercarnival.com. au.