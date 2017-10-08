Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival gets spikey entry

TO THE POINT: Brooloo artist Sally Luchich thought outside the box for her latest Scarecrow Festival entry.

BROOLOO artist Sally Luchich loves to think outside the box in her work.

And with a leaning for red wine, Luchich found that the bottles might not be done and dusted when they're empty.

Instead, they provided the perfect inspiration for this year's entry in the Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival - the spikey echidna.

"I was thinking of a creating a chandelier, but this was easier, and quicker,” the owner of Sutton Street Studio said.

BOTTLED UP: Spikey the Echidna is a native inhabitant at Brooloo, near Imbil. Contributed

Her collection of bottles was the result of more than three years of hoarding, and she was prepared to part with it - for artistic purposes.

"The beauty of this scarecrow is that I can reuse the bottles afterwards anyway,” she said.

This is her third scarecrow, and she claims the tongue-in-cheek fun of the festival was one of the attractions for her in buying a property in the Mary Valley region.

"When you stop by this scarecrow, drop in to my studio and gallery as well,” she said.

"Love my country lifestyle.”

She is just one of many Mary Valley residents vying for a cash prize in the annual festival, which is hosted by Mary Valley Artslink.

The Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce came to the party with sponsorship for the 2017 event.

Scarecrows will be on display from now until November 10, with winners announced at the inaugural "harvest dinner” at Kandanga Farm Store.

You don't have to enter to be a winner either.

There is $50 up for grabs by taking a photo of yourself with as many scarecrows as possible in the Mary Valley between October 7 and November 11.

Post the selfies on the Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival Facebook page and hashtag #mvscarecrows

You can find scarecrows from Conondale and Kenilworth through the Sunshine Coast hinterland north to Dagun, near Gympie.

The scarecrow map will be uploaded to Google on October 13, so that you can plan your self-drive tour.

Inquiries to living scarecrow Lyn Hughes on 0409382868 or email info@scarecrows.org.au

More details on the website www.maryvalley

artslink.com.au/mary-valley

-scarecrow-festival or www.facebook.com/

Mary-Valley-Scarecrow-

Festival