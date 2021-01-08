Mary Valley Rattler unveils plans for Australia Day event

Frontline workers will be in the spotlight at an Australia Day event hosted by the Mary Valley Rattler.

Frontline workers will be in the spotlight at an Australia Day event hosted by the Mary Valley Rattler.

Emergency services’ efforts throughout 2020 will be recognised at the historic Gympie railway station as part of free community Australia Day event hosted by the Mary Valley Rattler.

Frontline workers will be in the spotlight on the day thanks to grant funding from the National Australia Day Council, and will feature live music, entertainment and a special train trip.

The Aussie Express train service will steam out of Gympie Station at 10am on Australia Day, January 26, carrying frontline and emergency service personnel as a thank you for their dedicated efforts in 2020.

The Gympie community is also invited to join in the celebrations and enjoy a free Family Fun Day at the historic Gympie Station.

The Rattler is saying “thanks” to emergency services and volunteers following a turbulent 2020.

The community event will take place from 8am – 2pm, and will include free kids activities and free entertainment, with local favourites Junction Road, Gympie Blues Club, Aspy Jones and Minnie Marks performing throughout the day.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the Rusty Rails Cafe.

Mary Valley Rattler General Manager, Micheal Green, said the day would be an opportunity to celebrate the tireless efforts of emergency staff – as well as the Rattler’s team of volunteers – who had given so much in 2020, in such difficult circumstances.

GM Michael Green.

“I think we would all agree that 2020 has been the most challenging year we’ve faced in living memory, but we’ve come through it and so Australia Day provides the perfect occasion to acknowledge the efforts of those who gave so much to the community in 2020,” said Mr Green.

“Frontline and emergency workers did an incredible job dealing with bushfires, COVID and other emergencies, just as our volunteers helped us survive – and in some cases thrive – during 2020.

“It will be a celebration of ‘local’ and we’d like to thank the National Australia Day Council for giving us the opportunity to celebrate the day with Gympie’s incredible community.”