Mary Valley Rattler ready ro roll out celebrations

ALL ABOARD: Mary Valley Rattler is celebrating its first birthday soon.

THE pride of the Mary Valley will celebrate its first birthday with bumper celebrations later this year.

The Mary Valley Rattler started rail operations on October 6 last year and general manager Micheal Green said "great patronage" had been received to date with lots of visitors joining the train across all journeys offered.

"The feedback we are receiving is fantastic and allows us to further finesse our offering and meet the needs of our growing customer base," Mr Green said. "To that, we have added several additional days and services to our operations."

From September 27, a new Friday service will start with the steam train running out to Amamoor and return from 10am to 1pm.

"This new weekly day of service suits those coming to us from a bit further afield," Mr Green said.

"This also adds another day for school groups to join us.

"We love seeing the smiling faces of students learning on board our heritage rail experience."

Due to demand, several Holiday Express Train dates have been added over school holiday periods.

"We don't want to see visitors to our region or our local community disappointed that they couldn't get on board during the busy period so we have increased capacity to assist in meeting the demand over the upcoming holiday periods," he said. "Most exciting to us is a change in our Sunday service which brings back the stop at the heritage Dagun Station.

"We have been in talks with the Dagun Community Group and are pleased to announce a slowdown Sunday service for those wanting to take an even more leisurely journey though the Valley."

The Rattler All Stations Train will start on Sunday, October 6, for the Rattler's first birthday.

Dagun Community Group president Geoff Harvey said the group was looking forward to welcoming guests to its station again and offering the much-loved wine and cheese tasting.

"We enjoy chatting with the visitors and sharing stories of our region and our community," he said.

Stay tuned for more information soon around the launch on November 12 of The Rattler Tasting Train showcasing the wonderful produce and producers the Mary Valley region supports.

Go to maryvalleyrattler.com.au for full details and timetables for all rail services and upcoming events.