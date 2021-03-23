Menu
The Mary Valley Rattler.
Mary Valley Rattler plans special Easter family services

Shelley Strachan
23rd Mar 2021 11:15 AM

Four special ‘Hop on Board’ services have been scheduled daily from April 2-5, with the Rattler’s mascot – Steam Man – joining kids on board and in an Easter Egg Hunt at Amamoor Station, before the train turns on the heritage turntable and returns to Gympie.

Departing at 10am each day over the Easter long-weekend, tickets are $65 per adult and $35 per child (2-12), or $170 for a family of four (2 adults/2 children). Children under two travel free.

A 28-year-old man has died following a horror crash at Tiaro

Over the school holiday period, additional services have been added to ensure no one misses out. For children, a special competition will run for them to spot Steam Man along the way.

Mary Valley Rattler general manager Micheal Green said the volunteer team was gearing up for a bumper school holiday period.

Mary Valley Rattler and Steam Man.
“We know people are keen to be spending time with family and friends and what better way to connect than experiencing a heritage rail journey that all the family can enjoy?” Mr Green said.

Mary Valley Rattler
The full range of holiday services is available at: www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au.

The Mary Valley Rattler is a not for profit organisation operating with assistance from a large group of volunteers and is administered by a voluntary board. Support through ticket sales, café and gift shop purchases assists with the ongoing restoration and preservation of the historic Mary Valley Rattler experience.

