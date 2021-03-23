Mary Valley Rattler plans special Easter family services

Four special ‘Hop on Board’ services have been scheduled daily from April 2-5, with the Rattler’s mascot – Steam Man – joining kids on board and in an Easter Egg Hunt at Amamoor Station, before the train turns on the heritage turntable and returns to Gympie.

Departing at 10am each day over the Easter long-weekend, tickets are $65 per adult and $35 per child (2-12), or $170 for a family of four (2 adults/2 children). Children under two travel free.

A 28-year-old man has died following a horror crash at Tiaro

Over the school holiday period, additional services have been added to ensure no one misses out. For children, a special competition will run for them to spot Steam Man along the way.

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best Gympie region news and great rewards, including a free Courier Mail subscription and chance to win $20,000

Mary Valley Rattler general manager Micheal Green said the volunteer team was gearing up for a bumper school holiday period.

Mary Valley Rattler and Steam Man.

“We know people are keen to be spending time with family and friends and what better way to connect than experiencing a heritage rail journey that all the family can enjoy?” Mr Green said.

Mary Valley Rattler

The full range of holiday services is available at: www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au.

The Mary Valley Rattler is a not for profit organisation operating with assistance from a large group of volunteers and is administered by a voluntary board. Support through ticket sales, café and gift shop purchases assists with the ongoing restoration and preservation of the historic Mary Valley Rattler experience.