Mary Valley Rattler drives awareness of rail safety

THE Mary Valley Rattler is driving home the need for everyone to be aware of rail safety.

This week is Rail Safety Week: an annual awareness campaign and Mary Valley Rattler general manager Micheal Green urges local residents and visitors to our region to stop, look, listen and think before crossing at a level crossing.

Check it is safe to cross, obey all signs and signals and always ensure there is enough space for your vehicle on the other side of a level crossing before making the decision to cross.

"We operate with a dedicated and capable team of volunteers drivers and attendants who have safety at the forefront of their mind at every moment," he said.

"We need assistance from our community to ensure that our safety commitment is considered at all times.

"We need to ensure the young members of our community are aware of the potential risks around rail safety."

Since the Mary Valley Rattler started rail operations in October last year, the heritage rail operation has been ensuring a continued safe rail experience in every aspect of the operation.

A competition for schools in the Gympie Regional Council area saw a number of students submit a poster around the key safety message: Don't try to beat a train; ensure there is enough time for you to safely cross tracks.

The winning submission was from Year 1 student Ethan Fitzgerald, from Mary Valley State College.

Ethan won A Day on the Rattler Safety Train for his school.

The train steams out of the historic Gympie station at 10am today.

For more information on Rail Safety Week, visit: http://tracksafefoundation.com.au/railsafetyweek/.