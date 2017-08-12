Mary Valley puts on another terrific Show

NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday August 19, (less than a week away). And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun as courageous and skilful contestants take part in a full range of events.

STEP right up, yes folks, there are rides, lots of entertainment, ring events, rodeo thrills, show jumping, stud cattle, stock (including poultry), miniature goats, a woodchop contest and a pavilion full of displays.

It's all part of the Mary Valley Show next Saturday at Imbil, with serious rodeo madness is only part of a thrilling series of competitive events.

Easier to watch than to do, daring and skilful contestants will take you to new heights of apprehension and excitement in a full range of events, with more than $5000 worth of prizes in the rodeo events alone.

And if you don't believe me, why not see for yourself?

The Mary Valley Show Society was formed in 1919 and has kept on keeping on all those years because it is the real deal as far as country shows are concerned.

The show opens at 8am.