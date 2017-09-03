Mary Valley not only region frustrated by tip hours

Chris De Vere is unhappy with the restricted hours on Mary Valley dumps.

MARY Valley residents are not the only ones unhappy with the restricted operating hours brought in for the region's dumps.

Gympie Regional Council has said the controversial changes were needed to meet safety and environmental guidelines and is working towards giving a residents a "fair and consistent” waste service, readers are worried too much damage will be done in the meantime.

Cooloola Coast resident Beverley Lydiate offered her local dump up as an example of the wider problem.

"Not only for Mary Valley tips, but also I think most of GSC tips,” Beverley Lydiate said.

"Times for the one in TCB is stupid as well.”

Moving to Gympie from Darwin 11 years ago, she now wondered if she had made the right financial decision.

"If it wasn't for the weather would move back up there in a heartbeat,” she said.

"(I) cannot believe that anything can cost more here in Gympie area than Darwin - which to be honest is the back of beyond.”

The effect of the restricted hours could also be felt in Kilkivan, too.

Roger Hogg outside the Imbil dump. Renee Albrecht

"Having a local tip was pretty much the ONLY service council provides me: no rubbish collection, no water supply, no sewage, 1.5 km's of dirt road just to get to my front gate, council does NOT maintain this road nor do they acknowledge that it even exists,” Stephen Devine said.

"I technically do NOT even have an address, and yet my half yearly rates of $700+ are due in two weeks.”

Leanne Jones-Pfitzner said these concerns were visible among residents when the decision to change the sites' hours was adopted.

"When this was first introduced it caused many people dramas e.g. not open at a reasonable, weekend times,” Leanne Jones-Pfitzner said.

She said there was no doubt there would be an adverse impact if more changes were eventually adopted.

"If there is to be more closures the council can expect illegal dumping to take place,” she said.

However, Susie Croft said this was already happening.

Gate times at the Imbil dump have been slashed by more than 20 hours. Renee Albrecht

"Probably why I found rubbish dumped in the creek near the Imbil dump last week sadly,” she said.

"The clean country environment will be destroyed by the lazy and selfish.”

David John Burns shared the concern the changes would lead to more illegal dumping, and the solution would simply be for future councils to "just increase your rates to cover it”.

Anthony Andrew Childs wondered if the opposite might be true and residents would wind up with reduced rates, while Nan Nan asked why any defined open were needed at all for dumping rubbish and simply "doing the right thing”.

"Rubbish is becoming big business... we throw away more than we use,” he said.

"Someone has to pay and unfortunately we pay double for the privilege.

"Society has created this problem and it's just going to go round and round.”

And according to Jason Thorne, there was a clear window for residents to rid themselves of their rubbish in the new system.

"Hours are good if you don't have a job or any rubbish,” he said.