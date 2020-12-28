Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lifeflight helicopter airlifts man after alleged assault at Amamoor
Lifeflight helicopter airlifts man after alleged assault at Amamoor
News

Mary Valley man suffers serious head injuries in alleged assault

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 1:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been flown to a Brisbane hospital after suffering serious head injuries in an alleged assault at Amamoor on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a private property just before 8.15am.

Paramedics prepare to airlift the man to Brisbane.
Paramedics prepare to airlift the man to Brisbane.

The RACQ rescue helicopter was called in and the man, in his 40s, was treated by paramedics and then airlifted in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

Police said another person is assisting them with their investigations into the incident.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

amamoor assault allegations brisbane hospital gympie emergency mary valley
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One hurt in bike crash on northern Gympie property

        Premium Content One hurt in bike crash on northern Gympie property

        News The Christmas weekend took a bad turn for one of the region’s residents

        Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Premium Content Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Crime Clandestine drug labs and grow houses were raided by police near schools and sports...

        REVEALED: Where sharks are being caught

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where sharks are being caught

        News Fishers are reporting an increase in shark numbers

        10 biggest exclusives to make Gympie headlines in 2020

        Premium Content 10 biggest exclusives to make Gympie headlines in 2020

        News There has been no shortage of shocking news across the region this year. Here are...