Mary Valley man suffers serious head injuries in alleged assault
A man has been flown to a Brisbane hospital after suffering serious head injuries in an alleged assault at Amamoor on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a private property just before 8.15am.
The RACQ rescue helicopter was called in and the man, in his 40s, was treated by paramedics and then airlifted in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.
Police said another person is assisting them with their investigations into the incident.
