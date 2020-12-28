Mary Valley man suffers serious head injuries in alleged assault

A man has been flown to a Brisbane hospital after suffering serious head injuries in an alleged assault at Amamoor on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a private property just before 8.15am.

Paramedics prepare to airlift the man to Brisbane.

The RACQ rescue helicopter was called in and the man, in his 40s, was treated by paramedics and then airlifted in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

Police said another person is assisting them with their investigations into the incident.

