Mary Valley looks to new mining start

MINING PAST: Copper ore from the Kilkivan district, once one of Australia's richest copper mining areas.

MINING PAST: Copper ore from the Kilkivan district, once one of Australia's richest copper mining areas. contributed

A MYSTERY mineral explorer has joined what may be the start of a new mining era for the Mary Valley-Widgee area.

The company has applied under the Queensland Native Title Act and the Mineral Resources Act, for the right to explore in the rugged and heavily forested public land from Widgee and Upper Glastonbury in the north to Yabba Creek, near Imbil and Borumba Dam.

The application process is being driven by Western Australian-based consultancy New Base Metals Pty Ltd.

New Base Metals is in turn acting for a mining industry client, the identity of which remains a mystery.

New Base Metals would not elaborate on an advertisement published in The Gympie Times on Wednesday notifying the public of plans to explore the area.

But a company representative said its client would be contacted to see if it wanted to make a public statement or contact the paper.

The proposed exploration lease is not far from that of another Western Australian company, Eclipse Metals, which is searching for manganese on a nearby lease area, in the Upper Amamoor-Langshaw area.

Old exploration maps show a variety of mineral finds throughout the Mary Valley and nearby areas, including gold, copper, antimony, mercury, manganese and coal.

In early 2016, a gold exploration firm applied for a lease in the area near The Palms and Glastonbury.

Native Title and Environmental authorities are required for larger leases, according to the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

This week's advertisement gives people three months to register as Native Title parties, who may then comment to the department on applications.

A department representative said yesterday the current process allows Native Title parties to object to a so-called "expedited procedure” which allows granting of an exploration licence unless Native Title parties object to the plan within four months.