Mary Valley ‘Kitchen’ closes

BELOVED Mary Valley eatery Kandanga Kitchen has called time for the moment due to the ongoing coronavirus shutdowns.

But fans of its food still have until Sunday to indulge in its paddock-to-plate cuisine, albeit in takeaway form.

Trent Kirkwood and Bec Edmonds took to Facebook on Sunday to announce the sad news to their host of loyal followers in a post that shared their heartache at making the decision, their thanks to those who had supported the business (either as staff, suppliers or patrons) and their dreams for the future.

“It is with a very, very heavy heart that Bec and I have decided to shut the doors of our beloved Kandanga Kitchen at the end of lunch service on Sunday,” Mr Kirkwood posted.

“We are immensely proud of what we have built as a husband and wife team.”

Mr Kirkwood said “given the current economic conditions” the cafe had little choice but to close for the foreseeable future.

“It has been an absolute blast over the last 2 1/2 years but unfortunately it is our only option,” he wrote.

Kandanga Kitchen’s Bec Edmonds and Trent Kirkwood soon after they opened in October 2017.

“As we write this, Bec and I have a little tear in our eyes as a cafe had been a vision for well over seven years and one that we loved and put our heart, soul and finances into.

“We both left our successful careers in Brisbane and moved to the Mary Valley to follow this dream … and not being able to have a giant party on our last day because of social gathering laws is a massive kick in the guts.”

But he was confident it was not the end for the popular cafe.

“We both still have a burning desire for Kandanga Kitchen to someday return in some form or another under the same name or different,” Mr Kirkwood wrote.

He also said social media accounts would remain active.

‘It would be awesome if you could still follow our social media ... to keep up to date with what’s going on behind the scenes in the meantime,” he wrote.